Calgary
Calgary

    Fatal motorcycle crash in S.E. Calgary leaves boy, 17, dead

    Calgary police
    A 17-year-old boy was killed in a motorcycle crash in southeast Calgary over the weekend.

    A crash involving a single motorcycle occurred on 52 Street S.E., just south of the intersection at Glenmore Trail S.E., around 4 a.m. on Sunday, according to a Monday news release.

    Police believe the motorcycle, a 2005 Honda CBR 600, being operated by the 17-year-old boy was travelling south on 52 Street at a high rate of speed and lost control when he crossed Glenmore Trail.

    The boy was fatally injured after he was dislodged from the motorcycle and hit a light pole.

    Police said speed is considered to be a factor in the crash, but impairment by alcohol or drugs is not.

    Anyone with information about the crash or dash-cam footage is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

