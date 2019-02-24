A group of youth got the chance to sign up with some of the greats on the Calgary Flames hockey club on Sunday.

About two dozen children, all winners of a contest sponsored by Boston Pizza, were able to sign actual one-day contracts with the team, take a tour of the Saddledome and take home some gifts along with a boatload of memories.

Owen Daley, one of the young prospects, says it was a “really cool” experience.

“It was like I was a Calgary Flame just walking to get ready or something.”

His dad Matt first found out his son won the contest about a month ago. He said he didn’t believe it at first.

“I went and told him and he was running around, bouncing and calling everyone in his phone book, all his family. So, yeah, it was pretty exciting.”

He says the best part for him is watching Owen and adds no one can really know how much an event like this can do to inspire a child to get into the sport.

“It’s just really empowering for these kids to get in and experience this and get that opportunity.”

Rick Tulsie, the official Saddledome tour guide, helped make the day a great one for all the kids.

“Those are young kids and the way I see it, those are future season ticket holders and future fans. Look at the camaraderie; they’re in the Flames’ dressing room and it’s a great give-back from the Calgary Flames to those kids.”

He says a lot of the kids probably have never even had the opportunity to come to the Saddledome, either behind the scenes or to a game itself, so this event is particularly special.

“Here they are, in the Flames’ dressing room. How cool is that? As excited as I am to be here, it’s huge for these kids and memories of a lifetime.”

Tulsie, who has received an award from the mayor for his job promoting the city, says the Saddledome caters to all sorts of organizations through tours and other special events.

“It’s just that passion that you want to share.”

In addition to the tour, the kids took home a jersey, sat down for a free lunch and enjoyed some time on the ice.

(With files from Brenna Rose)