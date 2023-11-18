Calgary Food Bank looks to stuff 19 buses full of food

The Calgary Food Bank is hoping to stuff a bus full of food Saturday.

It's the 31st annual Stuff a Bus event taking place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 19 different Co-Op stores throughout the city.

The food bank is collaborating with Calgary Transit and Annie Banister Girl Guides to collect donations to distribute to food insecure Calgarians.

Those wishing to help can drop off a non-perishable item or else make a cash donation.

The Stuff-A-Bus campaign provides food during our busiest time of year. We can't fight hunger without the generosity of Calgarians and our partners Calgary Co-op, Calgary Transit, XL103, and AMP Calgary.

According to its X account, the food bank's November wish list for donations includes peanut butter, pasta sauce (no glass jars), canned meat, canned beans, diapers for newborns (size 6 – no pull-ups please).

Drop off your donations at our warehouse or consider donating funds online.

Saturday is also the kickoff of the 35th Mayor's Food Drive, which is also collecting donations for the Calgary Food Bank, which has seen unprecedented demand this year.