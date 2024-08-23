CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary girl, 13, dies in hospital after Highway 3 crash

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo. An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
    Share

    A 13-year-old girl who was critically injured in a crash near Coalhurst, Alta., on Wednesday morning has died, RCMP said Friday.

    At 12:05 a.m. on Aug. 21, two vehicles collided on Highway 3 north of the town.

    Officials say the victim was in a vehicle with a woman and two other children.

    The driver was not seriously hurt but the two other children were critically injured.

    The male driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries while his seven-year-old son with him was seriously injured.

    The name of the deceased is not being released, but RCMP say the victims are from the same family.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News