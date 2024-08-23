Calgary girl, 13, dies in hospital after Highway 3 crash

A 13-year-old girl who was critically injured in a crash near Coalhurst, Alta., on Wednesday morning has died, RCMP said Friday.

At 12:05 a.m. on Aug. 21, two vehicles collided on Highway 3 north of the town.

Officials say the victim was in a vehicle with a woman and two other children.

The driver was not seriously hurt but the two other children were critically injured.

The male driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries while his seven-year-old son with him was seriously injured.

The name of the deceased is not being released, but RCMP say the victims are from the same family.