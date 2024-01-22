CALGARY
Calgary

    Calgary grandmother planning to spoil grandchildren with lottery win

    Luciana Luistro won $1 million in the Dec. 18 Lotto 6/49 draw. (Supplied) Luciana Luistro won $1 million in the Dec. 18 Lotto 6/49 draw. (Supplied)
    A Calgary grandmother says she wants to help out her family with the $1 million prize she won in a lottery last month.

    Luciana Luistro, who came to Alberta from Ontario to be closer to her family, says she was stunned when she learned about the win in the Lotto 6/49 draw on Dec. 18.

    "I've been playing since 1991 and I just can't believe it," she said in a news release.

    "Maybe we can buy a house," she continued. "And pay off my daughter's home!"

    Meanwhile there are still a number of prizes that haven't been claimed in Alberta, including the $70-million grand prize in a recent draw.

    The Western Canada Lottery Corporation says a $1-million prize won in the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw on March 8, 2023, is still unclaimed.

    The million-dollar-winning number on the Wednesday, March 8, 2023, draw was 29731883- 01, officials said,

    The winner or winners can contact Player Care at 1-800-665-3313 to start their claim process.

