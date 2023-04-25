This southeast Calgary riding has the Bow River on its west to the south, but to the north is separated from the Bow by a southern extension of Calgary-Peigan.

The northwest of this block has small industry and two trailer courts. The adjoining urban area is Prestwick and to its east New Brighton and the areas are all middle-income.

The southern part of the riding has McKenzie Lake with a tiny lake in the centre and is upper income. McKenzie is south of it, further from the curving Bow with Mountain Park in its west and on the Bow.

To the east, across Highway 2 (Crowfoot Trail) are McKenzie Towne and, further east, Copperfield.

There are million-dollar houses here and many family incomes exceed $100,000, third highest in the province. Only three per cent of income is from the government, the lowest in the province and the low-income segment is very small.

33,269 electors according to February 2023 data

Current MLA: Richard William (Ric) McIver, UCP

2019 voter turnout: 66%

ELECTION HISTORY

Calgary-Hays history began when it was split from Calgary-Shaw in 2008. The new riding was taken from the northern part of Shaw, which itself only came into existence in 1986.

Jim Dinning held the seat for the Tories from 1986-1993, when he switched to and won in Calgary-Lougheed, which was a section of the old Shaw.

The new Shaw had PCs: the first, Jon Havelock by a huge margin in 1993. Cindy Ady (PC) replaced him in 2001 and held Shaw 2001-2012, when Jeff Wilson of Wildrose won.

PC Art Johnston won big in the new Hays in 2004 and again in 2008. But he lost the nomination in 2012 to Ric McIver who won easily that year and in 2015 and 2019.