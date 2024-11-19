Calgary Hitmen building confidence, moving up in standings

The Calgary Hitmen are back from a very successful road trip to the United States.

Despite playing six games in nine days, the Hitmen were able to come away with nine of a possible 12 points.

Forward Max Muranov capped off the trip by scoring the overtime winner against Wenatchee on Saturday night.

He says it made the trip even more special.

"It's the best feeling, coming off the road with the overtime win. The bus was loud," he said.

Team bonding

The Hitmen are now tied for second place in the Central Division with the Medicine Hat Tigers.

They're just one point back of the first-place Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Goaltender Eric Tu says the U.S. trip brought the team closer together.

"It was great for our team's confidence and for us to become more of a team," said the 16-year-old.

"Of course, winning some hockey games was unreal. It was great for our team culture and also helped us in the standings, so that's huge."

Light schedule

After that gruelling trip, the Hitmen get a much-needed break in the schedule.

Head coach Paul McFarland says his team needs to build off their successful U.S. road trip.

"Those results gave us additional confidence, and now it's up to us to hold on to it," he said.

"Obviously, we have a bit of a break in our schedule with only one game in the next 12 days, so it's a good opportunity for us to practise and get back to some of the fundamentals and details in our game but also keep that confidence and belief that we were able to build over the trip."

Hitmen acquire veteran defenceman

The Hitmen bolstered their lineup by acquiring 20-year-old defenceman Kalem Parker from the Moose Jaw Warriors for 2009 prospect Nathan Gardiner, a second-round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft and a third- and seventh-round pick in 2027.

Parker was surprised he got traded but is happy to be in Calgary, although he says the drive here from Moose Jaw was a little sketchy.

"I made it to Brooks last night, and my dad called and said Highway 1 was closed after Brooks, so I spent the night there in Brooks," said the veteran defenceman.

"Then this morning, about 40 minutes into my drive, I slid into the ditch and luckily a guy with a big truck came and pulled me out.

"It wasn't too bad after that, but the roads were icy, and I was going 60 on the highway, but I made it and that's all that matters."

Adding a veteran voice is important

Parker was drafted by the Minnesota Wild in the sixth round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

He'll bring some much-needed veteran leadership to a young Hitmen team and believes he can help them get to the next level.

"I think I can add experience," he said.

"I've played in this league for five years now, so hopefully I can help the young guys to improve, and hopefully I can help this team win."

The next game for the Hitmen is on Friday night against the Victoria Cougars at the Scotiabank Saddledome.