CALGARY -- Police have release the identity of a man found dead in the northeast community of Rundle.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of 38 Street N.E. on Friday, where Blake Louis Walker, 37, was found deceased.

A dark blue GMC Sierra truck with Alberta licence plate CJD 8152 was recovered Saturday morning in the 3900 block of 29th Avenue S.E. and investigators want to know more about where it was before and after the death.

Anyone who saw the truck between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service homicide tip line at 403-428-8877.

"We're looking for anybody who saw the victim or his truck in the days preceding Friday to contact us," said Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm.

"It's very important that we have an idea of where the victim was, who he was associating with, etcetera."

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.