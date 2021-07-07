Calgary husband guilty of second-degree murder after fatally hitting wife with U-Haul van
CPS units at the intersection of 34 Ave and 79 St N.W. in February 2020 during the investigation into the death of Melissa Rae Blommaert. Ronald Candaele has been found guilty of second-degree murder in Blommaert's death.
CALGA -- A Calgary man has been found guilty of murdering his wife after running her down with a U-Haul van in a disturbing domestic homicide.
Judge Blair Nixon found Ronald Candaele guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday morning in the death of his wife Melissa Rae Blommaert in Bowness in February 2020.
A two-week trial took place in early May.
The 33-year-old victim was found unconscious, lying on the roadway in the 8000 block of 34th Avenue N.W. around 6 a.m. on Feb. 10, 2020. She was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition, where she was later pronounced dead.
In his verdict, Justice Nixon said Crown Prosecutors Hyatt Mograbee and Robert Marquette proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Candaele deliberately struck the victim with a fully loaded U-Haul vehicle.
"She did not die by accident and he did not stop to assist her in a time of critical need," he said.
As Nixon read his verdict, Candaele repeatedly shook his head in court.
Candaele will be back in court for a sentencing hearing for parole eligibility on July 23.
If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or have questions about domestic violence you can contact police or phone 403-234-SAFE (7233) or visit Sagesse Domestic Violence Prevention Society.