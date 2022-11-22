Calgary in fair form this week; flurry risk overnight

This one screams "chinook." The B.C. interior is coping with a number of snowfall warnings, our upper air pattern is largely westerly.

Expect gusts to stick near yesterday's, though – that's to say, 33 kilometres per hour. Yesterday offers a good example day to break the mold – we got to 9.3 C! You don't always need massive gusts to generate heat. Sometimes, a little thermal advection goes a long way. That said, I’m in a position to not be too disappointed if we crack above the call of 5 C.

The precipitation to the west will press across the foothills and down through southern Alberta early Wednesday – a couple of models have it trying to make a move late Tuesday evening. The high point places this between one and two centimetres locally.

Then, it's done or mostly done before the midweek morning commute.

Either way, Thursday to Saturday is yet another warm spell in the wake of a massive ridge of high pressure. Enjoy it while it lasts – Sunday and beyond, we're into a hefty dip.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Tuesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: cloudy, chance of showers, low -1 C

Wednesday

Morning flurry risk, partly cloudy

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: some cloud, low -6 C

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -2 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Photo of the day:Tom captured this shot in Kananaskis.

Clouds atop the Rockies in Kananaskis country. (courtesy viewer Tom)

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.