Calgary International Airport brings back free short-term parking
The last place you might expect to get a break on the price of parking is at the airport, but Calgary’s defied the odds Friday.
The international airport announced that free short-term parking is returning.
Starting Friday, you can park for free for 20 minutes in lots P1 and P2 to meet, greet or drop off travelers.
After that time expires, a five-dollar short-term rate will apply for each additional 20 minutes you spend parked.
In 2023, YYC saw an all-time high in passenger numbers.
