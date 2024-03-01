Calgary International Airport brings back free short-term parking

The last place you might expect to get a break on the price of parking is at the airport, but Calgary’s defied the odds Friday.

The international airport announced that free short-term parking is returning.

Starting Friday, you can park for free for 20 minutes in lots P1 and P2 to meet, greet or drop off travelers.

After that time expires, a five-dollar short-term rate will apply for each additional 20 minutes you spend parked.

In 2023, YYC saw an all-time high in passenger numbers.