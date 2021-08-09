CALGARY -- Calgary International Airport will stop requiring temperature checks for arriving travellers on Aug. 9, as well as other public health measure changes.

The change to drop temperature checks was made by the airport, but falls in line with other health restrictions being scaled back across the country.

Temperature checks are being removed in order to speed up passenger processing upon arrival.

People arriving from outside of Canada will no longer be required to take a rapid COVID-19 test upon arrival. This is also meant to speed up the process of getting through the airport.

In order to travel to Canada, passengers will be required to have a negative pre-arrival COVID-19 test result done no more than 72-hours before they arrive.

Travelers can also present proof of a positive test result from 14 to 180 days ago that will grant them entry to Canada.

These measures do not apply to children 12 and under, they will still be given rapid tests upon arrival.

As of Aug. 9, several changes to public health measures have come into force across the country and information on new travel regulations can be found on the federal government's website.

Americans with an approved COVID-19 vaccination may enter the country for non-essential travel.

Mandatory quarantine is no longer required for those entering the country, as long as they meet all the vaccination requirements.

Those who wish to travel to Canada from the United States but are not fully vaccinated will still have to quarantine. Canada’s national three-day hotel quarantine program has ended as of Aug. 9.