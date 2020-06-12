CALGARY -- Even though libraries in the city of Calgary were allowed to resume regular operations Friday, those institutions will remain closed for the time being.

Forest Lawn, Crowfoot and Fish Creek libraries will open for the first time in months, but that won't be until June 23. Other libraries will follow, pending success at the pilot locations.

Libraries are included in phase two of the Alberta government's relaunch plan, which took effect Friday, but the Calgary Public Library (CPL) said it will take more time to assure staff and patrons stay safe.

It also said all locations will adhere to public health protocols, including physical distancing, offering hand sanitizer and limiting capacity and operating hours.

Residents will be able to place holds on materials and curbside pickup has been set up at most locations. New holds will be handled once existing ones have been processed, the CPL says.

The libraries' early learning centres will remain closed until further notice. The CPL said these centres will likely be the last areas to reopen.

No fines for overdue post-COVID books

Anyone with library books and other materials they borrowed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic are being asked to hold onto them. Due dates have been extended and late fees will not be issued, the CPL says.

The library is still offering full access to their digital library of ebooks, audiobooks, movies, online courses and more. They are also holding weekly virtual events and programming.

Officials say that thanks to a group of donors, any donations made to their Resiliency Fund will be tripled if made before July 1.

The library's hotline, chat services and email are also still available to provide support and resources for Calgarians. Information on how to access those can be found online.