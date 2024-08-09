Calgary man, 22, charged after allegedly luring, sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

A Calgary man is facing numerous charges related to child pornography, luring and sexual assault, after allegedly striking up an online correspondence with a 14-year-old girl.

In January, the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit learned that a 22-year-old man was allegedly using a social media app to coerce the girl into sharing sexually explicit photos.

“It is believed their online conversations lasted several months and eventually the two met, where the victim was sexually assaulted,” the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said in a Friday news release.

Police arrested the suspect at his home after the alleged offences were discovered by the victim’s mother, after examining her daughter’s phone.

Several devices, including a cellphone were seized. Forensic examiners identified a second victim the suspect had been in contact with.

On July 10, ALERT charged Steven Meier-Araya, 22, with multiple offences including luring a child via telecommunications, sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, making child pornography, accessing child pornography and possessing child pornography.

He was released from custody under several court-imposed conditions. He is next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 23.

ICE is encouraging parents to talk to their kids about internet safety.

“As soon as your child is old enough to have a device in their hand, you should be having those conversations about safety and privacy, what’s appropriate, what’s not appropriate, and then also what to do if something does happen,” said Const. Heather Bangle with ALERT ICE.

According to ICE, child sexual exploitation investigations increased to 3,815 cases in Alberta last year – an increase of 27 per cent.

“This is just one example of why it’s important that parents know what their kids are doing online, who they’re talking to, and what apps they’re using,” Bangle said.

“You have every right as a parent to be checking in on your kids and making sure they’re safe.”

Anyone with information related to this investigation or any child exploitation situation is asked to report it to their local police or anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.