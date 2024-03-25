Calgary man at centre of 30-hour standoff came outside with loaded shotgun: ASIRT

Alberta's police watchdog has released more details about a deadly 30-hour standoff with Calgary police, saying the suspect came outside with a loaded shotgun.

Patrick Robert Kimmel, 45, was shot to death by police on Friday, March 15 after barricading himself inside a Penbrooke Meadows home for more than a day.

Kimmel's 30-hour standoff with the Calgary Police Service (CPS) started on Thursday, March 14 at 3 p.m. when officers attempted to execute a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Penswood Way S.E.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) took over the investigation, and said in a Monday news release that tactical officers used a loudspeaker to identify themselves and their reason for being at the home as they approached it.

All of the people inside the home were asked to leave.

ASIRT says four people did so, but Kimmel remained inside.

"At 3:43 p.m., gunshots came from the residence and appeared to hit a CPS armoured rescue vehicle," ASIRT said.

The incident prompted police to ask nearby residents to shelter in place.

The area was then evacuated due to the danger to the public.

Patrick Robert Kimmel is shown in an RCMP handout photo from 2021. "Over the next 30 hours, CPS negotiators spoke to the man. Additional resources were brought to the scene including RCMP emergency response unit officers and vehicles. Police released incapacitating gas into the residence, but the man remained inside," ASIRT said.

"At 8:41 p.m. on March 15, gunshots came from the front of the residence and appeared to strike a CPS armoured rescue vehicle and an RCMP armoured vehicle. A gunshot then came from the rear of the residence and the man came into the outer doorway. CPS and RCMP officers fired and struck the man."

Kimmel was pronounced dead at the scene.

ASIRT says a shotgun was located "on his arm" and additional loaded firearms were located inside the home.

Shotgun located on scene. (ASIRT)