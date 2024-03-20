Calgary man charged after rec centre locker room defaced with white supremacist stickers

The placement of white supremacist stickers in a Calgary rec centre locker room has resulted in charges, police say.

According to police, the stickers were found on lockers at the MNP Community and Sport Centre at 2225 Macleod Tr. S.E. and reported on Jan. 5.

CCTV footage was reviewed, police say, and on Tuesday, 50-year-old Mark Lloyd Pearson was charged with mischief.

Police say the incident "has been determined to be hate-motivated."

They also say similar white supremacist stickers have popped up "in public locations across Calgary."

"This is unacceptable and we will continue to hold those responsible accountable," said acting Sgt. Matt Messenger in a release issued on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about such incidents is asked to visit www.reporthate.ca.

Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.