CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary man charged after rec centre locker room defaced with white supremacist stickers

    Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters on April 9, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters on April 9, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
    Share

    The placement of white supremacist stickers in a Calgary rec centre locker room has resulted in charges, police say.

    According to police, the stickers were found on lockers at the MNP Community and Sport Centre at 2225 Macleod Tr. S.E. and reported on Jan. 5.

    CCTV footage was reviewed, police say, and on Tuesday, 50-year-old Mark Lloyd Pearson was charged with mischief.

    Police say the incident "has been determined to be hate-motivated."

    They also say similar white supremacist stickers have popped up "in public locations across Calgary."

    "This is unacceptable and we will continue to hold those responsible accountable," said acting Sgt. Matt Messenger in a release issued on Wednesday.

    Anyone with information about such incidents is asked to visit www.reporthate.ca.

    Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    • Stolen vehicle leads to charges for London pair

      Around 11:20 p.m. on March 18, police got a 911 call that a vehicle had been stolen from the area of King Street and Richmond Street. Several officers went to the scene and found the vehicle a short distance away near Maitland Street and Hill Street.

    • Search continues for missing fisherman

      Police believe a surge of water as high as four feet, following an ice jam letting go near Denny’s Dam, swept Lijun into the frigid waters of the Saugeen River on Jan. 27.

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News