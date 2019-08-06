A 28-year-old Calgary man is facing a number of charges after police pursued and stopped a stolen vehicle west of the city last week.

Last Thursday, police in Cochrane were notified after a motorist struck another motorist near Morley.

Officers responded and say the same vehicle almost hit RCMP members in marked vehicles.

Police say the vehicle was being driven in a dangerous manner and they tried to stop it but it fled the scene.

Officers pursued the vehicle and it was stopped on Highway 1A, near Twelve Mile Coulee.

Police say the vehicle was stolen from the Calgary area and a man was arrested at the scene.

Marcus Allen Robert Williams, of Calgary, is charged with:

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Impaired (drugs)

Flight from Peace Officer

Theft, Forgery, Misuse of Credit Card

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Fail to Appear X2

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Williams is in custody and is scheduled to appear in Cochrane Provincial Court on August 6.