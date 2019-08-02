A Calgary man is facing a number of charges after an incident near the community of Morley early Thursday morning.

Police were first called about the incident by a driver who claimed they'd nearly been hit by a vehicle that was driving dangerously.

A short time later, the same vehicle nearly struck some RCMP members who were responding to the call in marked vehicles.

The suspect vehicle failed to stop and, because the vehicle was posing a serious risk to public safety, Mounties engaged in a pursuit.

The driver was soon stopped on Highway 1A near Twelve Mile Coulee and the lone male was arrested without further incident or injury to any of the parties involved.

The vehicle was also found to have been stolen from the City of Calgary.

Charges are pending against the suspect for this incident and a number of breaches of prior release conditions.

His identity is being withheld until formal charges are laid.