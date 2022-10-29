Calgary man charged in East Village homicide

A Calgary man has been charged in relation to a homicide that took place Tuesday in the East Village.

At around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 25, police were called to the 400 block of 6 Avenue S.E. for reports of a man in medical distress on the sidewalk.

The man, 27-year-old David Kendall Williams, was transported to hospital where he died.

Raven Big Sorrel Horse, 22, of Calgary has been charged with second-degree murder.

He will appear in court Nov.3.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 403-266-1234, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.