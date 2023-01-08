Calgary man charged in relation to truck crashing into Ogden home

A Calgary man has been charged in relation to a truck crashing into a home in the community of Ogden Friday morning, police have confirmed.

The incident took place in the area of 20A Street S.E. and 76 Avenue S.E. around 1:30 a.m.

Police say a Ford F350 they believe was travelling at high speed hit the home after the driver failed to negotiate a corner.

The driver was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. The six people living in the housing complex were not hurt.

Cory Delorme, 35, of Calgary, faces five charges including possession of stolen property over $5,000, in addition to four other charges related to breaching previous conditions.

Calgary police investigate a collision in Ogden on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 that saw a vehicle smash into a house.

Police say more charges may be pending.

Delorme remains in hospital in stable condition.