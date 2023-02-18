Calgary man faces charges in relation to Varsity sexual assault

Police have arrested and charged a Calgary man in relation to a sexual assault in Varsity and laid charges in relation to a second case.

Wednesday, Feb. 1, police asked for assistance identifying a suspect believed responsible for sexually assaulting someone at a dog park in the northwest community of Varsity.

Jordi Diatezija, 24, was arrested Friday and faces the following charges in relation to the Varsity incident:

One count of overcome resistance by choking;

One count of sexual assault while choking;

One count of sexual assault; and

One count of uttering threats

Diatezija was also charged in relation to incident where he is accused of groping a teen at a bus stop in Forest Lawn around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

He was charged with one count of criminal harassment and one count of sexual assault.

Diatezija will appear in court Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.