CALGARY -- Binyam Asress is making a name for himself as Calgary’s friendliest Uber driver.

With just over 5,000 trips under his seatbelt, he’s been getting a lot of five-star reviews from riders, and a lot of attention online.

Asress gives wholesome and positive talks about his daily Uber experiences on Tik Tok, and also about life.

The videos have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times by people all over the world, and he has even been hounoured by a “favourite driver” shoutout by Uber.