CALGARY -- A Calgary man killed in a motorcycle crash on Friday is being remembered by friends as "one of the kindest, most caring and generous," people they knew.

Muhammad Ali Abid, 33, was riding with friends from Calgary to Turner Valley on Friday when he was involved in a crash on Highway 50A, near Gorge Creek, southwest of the city.

RCMP said Abid's bike left the road and went over an embankment about 7:45 p.m.

He was declared deceased at the scene.

Friends says Abid worked as a consultant with Alberta Health Services and leaves behind a wife and two children, aged four and six.

This is the third fatal motorcycle crash in recent weeks in the Calgary area.

A 36-year-old father of three, Kreshnik Cermjani was killed June 29 while riding home from dinner, with his wife as a passenger. Cermanji’s wife remains in hospital and has undergone multiple surgeries. His bike and an SUV collided in the intersection of 14th Street N.W. and 20th Avenue N.W. just before 11 p.m.

Police continue to investigate what led to the crash.

And earlier on July 16, a motorcyclist was killed when he was struck while stopped in the northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail, just north of 212 Avenue S.E.

According to Sgt. Colin Foster with the Calgary Police Service traffic unit, a 2012 Victory Jackpot motorcycle was stopped in the gore — a section of the highway painted in a chevron pattern that is not meant for driving, whien it was hit.

Distracted driving is being considered as a factor in that crash.