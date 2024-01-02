Calgary man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

CALGARY
    Police are looking for a Calgary man who they say missed a court appearance for several charges connected to the sexual abuse of a child.

    Steeve Blanchette-Rochefort, 39, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for failing to attend court for sexual assault, sexual interference with a child under 16 and invitation to sexual touching with a child under 16.

    He is 185 centimetres (6'1") tall, is approximately 73 kilograms (160 pounds) and has a slim build, brown curly hair and blue eyes.

    Blanchette-Rochefort has been photographed as having a beard but may have shaven it since then.

    Police say he speaks with a French accent, has problems hearing out of one of his ears and is missing a portion of the middle finger on his right hand.

    He also has a number of distinctive tattoos.

    Anyone with information about Blanchette-Rochefort's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

    TALK: 1-800-222-8477
    TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
    APP: P3 Tips

