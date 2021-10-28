Calgary man will use $1M lottery win to buy new house, help friends and family

CALGARY -

A Calgary man who won a $1 million jackpot on a Lotto Max ticket says he hopes to help his friends and family financially.

Osman Adam said he couldn't believe his eyes when he scanned his ticket and discovered he had won.

“I’m happy, I’m excited, I’m a little nervous,” Adam said in a news release. “I feel everything. But mostly I'm excited to think about the future.”

Aside from helping out family and friends, Adam is also thinking of treating himself to some big purchases.

"I would like to buy a house, maybe a new car, too," he said. "I’ll invest whatever is left over.”

Adam purchased his $24 ticket from South Trail Service Petro Canada on Macleod Trail S.W.

He returned to the store the day after the draw to check his ticket, but held off on claiming his prize until this month.

“I checked my ticket on the self-scanner,” Adam said. “I had to scan it a few more times before I started believing what I was seeing.”

Adam won one of the 12 Max Millions draws on May 28 with the numbers 8, 9, 15, 30, 39, 46 and 47.