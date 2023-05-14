Calgary Metis director Berkley Brady explores trauma in new horror film Dark Nature
Berkley Brady's horror film and debut feature premiering next week owes a little bit of its style to snowboarding, the Calgary Metis filmmaker says.
Dark Nature opens Canada, including in Calgary, and in select cities in the U.S. May 19.
Brady moved to Calgary with her family in 1986 and it was here, she says in her website bio, that she discovered her greatest teenage passions: "books, snowboarding and flirting with moody boys in baggy pants."
All of which poses the question: did all that snowboarding somehow influence your film directing?
"I believe that the way we do one thing influences how we do other things," Brady said, in an email reply to a question from CTV News.
"Snowboarding taught me how to face my fears," she said. "In front of a group of people watching--fall on my face, get hurt, and back up and try it again.
"Snowboarding is also all about the individual style someone brings to the sport," she added, "and filmmaking is also about style and putting oneself out there for the love of it."
THE DARKEST CORNERS OF THE MIND
Dark Nature is described in press materials as a suspenseful and gory journey into the darkest corners of the mind. It tells the story of Joy (Hannah Emily Anderson, from Jigsaw), who, after escaping an abusive relationship, is talked by her best friend into attending a Rocky Mountain retreat for trauma survivor women led by an acclaimed doctor.
As they move deeper into the wilderness and their treatment, Joy starts to wonder if her violent ex is out there in the trees, or if there's something worse.
It's a contemporary survival horror story that was showcased as part of Cannes Film Festivals' Fantastic 7 and also featured at Fantasia in Montreal.
Dark Nature, a new horror film from Calgary Metis director Berkley Brady, opens nationally May 19. (Photo courtesy PenderPR)
Brady says the story arose out of a collaboration between herself, her producer and a friend of hers.
"As I developed the idea, I incorporated my own experiences, that of my friend's, and explored the difficulty and complications inherent in addressing trauma," she said.
The film was shot, she says, "all around beautiful Treaty 7 territory; K-Country, near the Canyon Creek Ice Caves, and at a few locations around the city of Calgary."
STORYTELLING CHALLENGE
While she's directed a number of shorts and episodic television, Dark Nature is Brady's first full-length feature. She called it both a creative and personal challenge to work in a longer format.
"I was very glad to have experienced directing multiple shorts, TV episodes, and having had worked on other feature films before," she said. "In terms of directing, I approached each sequence like its own short, and part of what a director does is create a plan of how to link all those sequences together so that they make sense for the audience, long before we get to set.
"Planning is very important, even though plans are constantly changing in film. As a director, it's my job to know the intent of each scene and element we film," Brady said.
"In terms of sustaining the longer project, the most difficult thing for me is being away from all other parts of my life for the duration of the shoot," she added. "I missed spending time with my husband, my family, cooking healthy meals and exercising. Shooting a feature usually means you live and breathe that project until it's wrapped."
And if snowboarding as a teen rubbed off on her directorial choices, so did having the opportunity to live and learn in New York for six years, where Brady studied filmmaking at Columbia University.
"I had the great privilege of learning from some of the best filmmakers in the world. My cohort at Columbia pushed me very much as well and they still inspire me," she said. "New York is also a place where people go to be the best in the world; people there are unapologetically ambitious, and that was very freeing in a way.
"I'm very happy to be living back in Calgary and love it here," she added, "but I hope to always go back to New York and will also be grateful for my time there. To any young artists out there, I really encourage you to go to a big city for as long as you want to--it's really important to mix with people from other places and to be exposed to festivals, shows, museums and underground scenes."
Dark Nature was selected for the Fantastic 7 series at the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo courtessy PenderPR)
Next up for Brady are two book adaptations in collaboration with Banger Films in Toronto: The Summer of Bitter and Sweet by Jen Ferguson, and Halfbreed by Maria Campbell."
And if she has any say in it, Brady will keep shooting films in western Canada.
"The more work I can make here in the west, the more I can keep hiring the amazing talent we have here," she said, "and hopefully help to make people see this place not only as a location, but as a place where stories are made as well."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alberta wildfires: What you need to know on Sunday
Eighty-eight wildfires were burning in Alberta's forests on Sunday afternoon, according to Alberta Wildfire. Of those, 24 were classified as out of control.
Study: Political climate in the first 25 years of life can determine critical thinking ability
Does critical thought require a democratic society? A new study suggests it does, particularly within the first 25 years of someone’s life – a window of ‘developmental thinking’ that is shaped by political, social and economic factors.
How an 'energizer bunny,' cheeseburgers and $14 billion helped Canada woo Volkswagen
The $14-billion deal that will see Volkswagen, the world's largest automaker, set up a manufacturing presence in Canada for the first time in history, took a year of negotiations on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.
Federal byelections to be held in Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario next month
Voters will be heading to the polls for federal byelections next month in four electoral districts in Manitoba, Quebec and Ontario.
Guest nations at the G-7 reflect outreach to developing countries, worries over China, Russia
This week's summit of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies in Hiroshima will include eight other guest nations, part of a complicated, high-stakes diplomatic gambit meant to settle the world's most serious crises.
Wagner mercenary boss suggests Russia may have downed its own military aircraft
The head of Russia's feared Wagner private army suggested Sunday that four Russian military aircraft that reportedly crashed in a region that borders Ukraine may have been shot down by Russia's own forces.
Turkiye's Erdogan says he could still win, would accept presidential election runoff
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has ruled his country with an increasingly firm grip for 20 years, was locked in a tight election race early Monday, with a make-or-break runoff against his chief challenger possible as the final votes were counted.
Colorado's Feltner has skull fracture, concussion from line drive
Colorado pitcher Ryan Feltner has a skull fracture and concussion after getting hit by a line drive off the bat of Philadelphia's Nick Castellanos.
Smith says she'll consider changes amid concerns wildfires politicized in election
United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith says she will consider making changes amid questions over whether she is politicizing Alberta’s wildfire crisis by using party news conferences to deliver fire updates meant for the broader public.
Edmonton
-
Alberta wildfires: What you need to know on Sunday
Eighty-eight wildfires were burning in Alberta's forests on Sunday afternoon, according to Alberta Wildfire. Of those, 24 were classified as out of control.
-
Oilers on the brink of elimination heading into Game 6 of series
The Vegas Golden Knights have the Edmonton Oilers on the playoff ropes in their second-round series.
-
Two homes damaged by northeast fire
Thick black smoke could be seen rising from a northeast neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Father and son stabbed at Surrey Memorial Hospital, sources say
RCMP were called to Surrey Memorial Hospital Saturday to respond to a “physical altercation” between a patient and two visitors at the hospital, Fraser Health Authority says.
-
'Record breaking': Dry, hot conditions exacerbate wildfires in Northern B.C.
The unseasonably hot, dry weather is proving to be a challenge for emergency crews responding to wildfires in B.C., according to the province.
-
Coyote bites 6-year-old at Burnaby festival
In a terrifying turn of events, a six-year-old girl was attacked by a coyote Sunday morning while attending the Burnaby Blooms festival in Deer Lake Park with her family.
Atlantic
-
Wildfire in Shelburne County, N.S. now under control
Fire crews and the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) are on the scene of an out of control wildfire in the Little Harbour area of Shelburne County, N.S.
-
Halifax school support staff sound alarm on low wages as strike continues
CUPE members say school support staff incomes in Halifax are not enough, even with the new deal.
-
Nova Scotia man faces several charges after struggle, standoff with police
RCMP say a 25-year-old man from Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley faces several charges including assault of a police officer following an incident on Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
Teenagers gift pregnant co-worker their wages to extend her maternity leave
A group of employees at a local A&W gifted their "work mom" their wages so she could spend more time off with her newborn baby.
-
One-winged raven learns to paint, recycle to overcome adversity
"He’s like a cheeky toddler!" Adam finds out how a Cowichan Valley raven is overcoming adversity through recycling and painting.
-
Heat wave continues: 17 temperature records broken across B.C.
As the unseasonably warm weather continues to grip British Columbia, 17 temperature records fell across the province on Saturday, as meteorologists had predicted.
Toronto
-
Former RCMP officers call on Ontario to get to the bottom of $372M in suspicious casino transactions
Despite recent measures taken to crack down on suspicious transactions, records show the dollar value of the suspicious transactions has actually increased risen to levels higher than those of before the pandemic.
-
Racist posters with teen girls' phone numbers hung in GTA town as 'act of revenge,' police say
Three teenage boys are facing harassment charges after police say they hung racist flyers with the phone numbers of two young females listed on them around a Greater Toronto Area town in "an act of revenge."
-
Police identify 24-year-old woman killed in Etobicoke Saturday night
Police have identified the 24-year-old woman fatally shot in Etobicoke Saturday night.
Montreal
-
Mournful Mother's Day for bereaved families as cemetery labour standoff continues
Bereaved families are calling on Quebec’s premier to get involved in a labour dispute that has kept Canada’s biggest cemetery closed for five months. The wrought-iron gates of Montreal’s Notre-Dames-Des-Neiges cemetery have been shut to the public since mid-January due to a strike by operations and maintenance workers, with the exception of a few days in early spring.
-
Montreal seniors score deal to keep beloved bocce club open until 2025
After months of uncertainty, an agreement has been reached to keep a bocce club in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough open until 2025.
-
Bush fire sends smoke billowing into sky in Pointe-Aux-Trembles
A bush fire brought Montreal firefighters and police to the Pointe-Aux-Trembles borough Sunday night. The fire at Coulée-Grou Regional Park sent clouds of smoke into the sky around 9 p.m.
Ottawa
-
Police funeral for OPP Sgt. Mueller set for Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre
The funeral for the Ontario Provincial Police officer killed in the line of duty will be held on Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre.
-
Deadly weekend on Ottawa's roads
Four people have been killed in traffic collisions on Ottawa-area roads so far this weekend. On Saturday, one person died in a single-vehicle crash on 9th Line Road in Ottawa's south end.
-
Celebrating mom in Ottawa on Mother's Day
Enthusiastic cheers filled Dow’s Lake on Sunday morning, as hundreds of people cheered on runners at the annual Mother’s Day Flower Run.
Kitchener
-
Some Ontarians will receive a one-time payment from the government soon. Here's what to know
A one-time payment could be deposited in your bank account in the coming weeks.
-
'We just want to matter like everyone else': Groups in Waterloo region gather in grief, hope for Red Dress walk
People took to the streets of Kitchener Sunday to remember lost mothers, daughters and sisters.
-
Roads reopen following downtown Kitchener crash
Regional police were at the intersection of Cedar Street and Charles Street East in Kitchener on Sunday afternoon investigating what appeared to be a serious crash.
Saskatoon
-
More residents of northern Sask. evacuated as wildfire spreads
Another Saskatchewan village is trying to evacuate as forest fires spread in the northwestern region of the province.
-
'My wings have been chopped off': Sask. man desperate to find stolen wheelchair-scooter
A Saskatoon man said he lost his independence after his wheelchair scooter attachment was stolen last week. He said he’s desperate to get it back because it’s custom made and priceless.
-
Street checks: Saskatoon police say some officers confused about the rules
Saskatoon police use of street checks has fallen sharply since the adoption of a 2019 policy restricting the practice, according to a new board of police commissioners report.
Northern Ontario
-
Former RCMP officers call on Ontario to get to the bottom of $372M in suspicious casino transactions
Despite recent measures taken to crack down on suspicious transactions, records show the dollar value of the suspicious transactions has actually increased risen to levels higher than those of before the pandemic.
-
-
Alberta wildfires: What you need to know on Sunday
Eighty-eight wildfires were burning in Alberta's forests on Sunday afternoon, according to Alberta Wildfire. Of those, 24 were classified as out of control.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP search Birds Hill Park for suspected car thieves
Visitors to Birds Hill Park may have noticed an increased police presence there Sunday.
-
Families celebrate Indigenous motherhood at Manitoba Museum
A sold-out tour at the Manitoba Museum brought people downtown to learn about traditional motherhood this weekend.
-
Regina
-
Regina mineral show proves to be a gem for collectors and newcomers alike
The largest gem and mineral show in Canada made a stop in the Queen City over the weekend.
-
'I felt like I was on fire': Regina U13 hockey captain recounts scoring three times in 10 seconds
Grady Greenslade, captain of the U13A Falcons, had quite the performance in the team’s last regular season game, managing to score three times in a mere 10 seconds.
-
'It's a fresh start': Riders look to revamp offensive line after dismal 2023 season
Training camp opened on Sunday for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Saskatoon and the offence has plenty of new faces.