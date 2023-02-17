Calgary MP Ron Liepert won't seek re-election

Ron Liepert, who represents the federal riding of Calgary-Signal Hill in the House of Commons, announced Friday he won't be running in the next election.

In a statement on social media, Liepert thanked his constituents and said it was "a sincere honour" to serve all of them.

"I believe strongly that the time has come for me to stand aside and allow for new voices to come forward to represent our community," he wrote.

Liepert, 73, has served in Ottawa since 2015, but also served in the cabinets of multiple Alberta premiers – he was Alison Redford's energy minister and had three different portfolios under Ed Stelmach.

He was first elected in the provincial riding of Calgary-West in 2004 and won the federal Conservative nomination in Calgary Signal Hill 10 years later.

Liepert was re-elected in two subsequent federal elections.

In his departure announcement, he said he has "every confidence" in current Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.

"While I am disappointed that I won't have the opportunity to serve in a Poilievre government, I hope that by making this announcement today, our community will have time to select an excellent candidate to be part of Pierre's team," he said.

Fellow Calgary MP Michelle Rempel Garner thanked Liepert for his contributions to the party in her own social media post.

"Best wishes for much joy to be had in a well-earned retirement (at some point in the future)," she said on Twitter.

"I will miss working with you in the House."

Liepert will stay on as Calgary Signal Hill MP until the next general federal election, which is scheduled to occur on or before Oct. 20, 2025.