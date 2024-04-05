Calgary murder victim's body found by police
Calgary police say the body of homicide victim Chelsea Davidenas has been found.
The 29-year-old woman is believed to have been killed after disappearing in February.
Police allege Davidenas was lured to a home in the 5600 block of Rundlehorn Drive N.E. in the early morning hours of Feb. 17 by two men she knew.
Investigators believe she was then killed inside the home.
After narrowing down the search location, police say search and rescue crews found human remains northeast of Carseland, Alta., on Thursday, near Range Road 254 and Highway 901.
The hamlet of Carseland located about 35 kilometres east of Calgary.
The medical examiner confirmed the remains were in fact Davidenas.
Steven Aaron Zwick, 26, of Airdrie, and Paul Joseph Rushton, 52, are both charged with first-degree murder.
Police said in a Wednesday news conference that Zwick and Davidenas had a "previous relationship."
They also allege the two men targeted Davidenas because of her history as a sex worker.
Police are searching a large area southeast of Chestermere for the body of Chelsea Davidenas, a woman who was killed in a Calgary home in February.According to Alberta Justice, both men have "lengthy" criminal histories.
Court records show Rushton had been sentenced to eight months in jail after being convicted on a voyeurism charge outlined in the criminal code as surreptitiously observing or making a visual recording of a person who has reasonable expectations of privacy.
Meanwhile, Zwick's court records show he was already facing charges for drugs and weapons-related offences, resisting a peace officer and assault.
Steven Aaron Zwick, 26, of Airdrie, is shown in a Calgary Police Service photo. Anyone with information on Davidenas' death is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
Solar eclipse glasses have been a hot commodity in Windsor-Essex as the big day approaches.