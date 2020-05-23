CALGARY -- Whether it is through your employment, your family life or even your social environment, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected us all.

Now is your chance to share your story and ensure it is recorded for generations to come.

The Glenbow Museum is calling on all Calgarians to share stories, letters, photos and even drawings about how the pandemic has affected their lives.

"What is important to you right now? What are your hopes for the future? Tell us something about your life in 2020," the museum's website reads. "Your letter can be as long or as short as you need it to be. Send us a photo or a drawing if it adds to your story."

Everyone who sends the facility a letter will have their words added to the museum's document collection. Staff say it's a way to explain to future generations what the COVID-19 pandemic was as well as spark new thinking right now.

"We don’t want to collect them and lock them in a vault for the next 50 years; our goal is always to collect things that will be accessible and meaningful to our community, both now and in the future."

While the Glenbow Museum says it prefers actual physical letters for their collection, digital submissions such as emails, social media messages and illustrations will also be accepted.

Submissions will be accepted up to July 31, 2020.

Instructions on how to send them in are available on the Glenbow Museum's website.