CALGARY -- The Glenbow Museum remains physically closed to the public as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic but the museum has begun offering virtual tours of its exhibits on a regular basis.

Glenbow From Home will allow both children and adults to participate in guided, educational tours of the museum's artwork and exhibits, while offering participants to submit their own creations for virtual display.

On Mondays, the Glenbow Museum will release an online slideshow of art submissions from the public. Artwork may be submitted to the museum virtually through social media by using the #glenbowfromhome hashtag.

On Wednesdays, the museum will host virtual tours designed for school-aged children, while the tours on Friday will be conducted with an adult audience in mind.

All of the tours and slideshows will take place at 10 a.m.

"We know art can provide inspiration, beauty and, most importantly, a sense of connection to the people and world around us," said museum officials in an online statement. "We also know that having access to art and culture is an important part of our daily lives.

"While we can't be doing that in person at the moment, we're planning on bringing you the best of Glenbow online — through virtual tours, online collections, educational videos, activity ideas, webinars and more."

For additional details on the museum's digital initiative, visit Glenbow From Home.