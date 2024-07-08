Calgary non-profit hosts summer camps for enterprising youth

Aiming to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs, a Calgary non-profit group is hosting two specialized summer camps in July and August.

The director of Mini Titans hopes youth ages seven to 17 complete the camps with the tools they need to succeed in the free market.

"Our program is not just about business; it's about instilling values like honesty, work ethic, discipline, gratitude and manners that will help bolster one's ability to navigate everyday life," said Mike Mammel.

"While we pride ourselves on the core values we want to empower our youth to embrace life's challenges through conflict negotiation, leadership, goal setting and fostering a mentality that every problem creates an opportunity."

The camps are being offered on July 22, 26, 29 and Aug. 2.

"Participants will engage in hands-on activities designed to develop leadership abilities, negotiation skills, goal setting techniques, public speaking prowess, and financial management acumen," said Mini Titans in a news release.

The organization is also in the process of applying for a grant, which Mammel says would allow them to offer five free spots to single parents or marginalized communities.

Mammel is also encouraging Calgarians to visit the kid's entrepreneur sale every Friday, until September between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., at the Braeside community centre.

There, kids as young as four will be selling their creations.