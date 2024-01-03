Calgary paramedics experiencing burnout as shifts go unfilled
Calgary paramedics are already feeling the burnout of higher call volumes, but a lack of available workers has left dozens of shifts vacant over the holidays and into the first week of the new year.
According to screenshots of the Alberta Health Services (AHS) employee portal obtained by CTV News, there were 64 vacant paramedic shifts in the Calgary Zone on Christmas Day.
Another 53 shifts also went vacant on New Year’s Eve. That means that with two paramedics per ambulance, the shortfall resulted in 20 fewer EMS units.
The large void in the roster has prompted some paramedics to speak out. One paramedic agreed to speak with CTV News, only if their identity was protected due to concerns about losing their job.
“There were countless vacancies on New Year’s Eve,” the paramedic said, pointing to a memo that was sent out by AHS acknowledging that the high demand of calls would be handled with extra staff.
“They said they were going to staff all of the ambulances, they were bringing in extra over time, extra supervisors working to clear crews from the hospitals, but in the lead up to New Year’s Eve, they could barely staff the ambulances they have regularly scheduled, they got no interest in their extra ambulances, no one extra came to work.”
The paramedic also claimed that AHS deleted ambulances from its schedule in an attempt to make it look like there were no vacancies on the roster.
“So you wouldn’t have known by looking at our staffing list that those ambulances were even vacant and they just dropped the number to zero,” the paramedic said.
“They’ll take one paramedic from one ambulance, another paramedic from another ambulance, they’ll put them together even though they never really worked together before and they’ll just call that OK. So rather than dropping two ambulances, at least we have one. That’s a frequent occurrence.”
With an increase in vacancies, another staff memo circulated by AHS on Dec. 28 was seeking paramedics across the province to temporarily relocate to northern Alberta to address staff shortages there.
AHS RESPONDS
In a statement to CTV News, Alberta Health Services (AHS) insists that “patients in the Calgary zone who need EMS care will continue to receive it” and that work is continuing to fill as many vacant shifts as possible.
“Staff vacancy numbers change rapidly as staff pick up shifts and it is expected that vacant shift numbers for any particular day may decline leading up to the shift itself,” read the statement.
“Vacant shifts are continually assessed in real time and reported on twice daily. Unfilled shifts are available for overtime and EMS is also working on sustainable support programs to help keep staff at work and make sure injured workers can come back as soon as reasonably possible.”
The statement goes on to say that EMS shifts support both emergency response and non-emergency units, including inter-facility transfer units, all of which may be reflected in vacant shift numbers.
AHS also notes that it will continue work to recruit graduates of paramedic programs both across Canada and internationally.
'PEOPLE STRUGGLING EVERY DAY': RETIRED PARAMEDIC
Don Sharpe worked as an advanced care paramedic for more than four decades before retiring in 2022, but says he’s never seen burnout and such increased strain on Alberta’s ambulance operators.
“Managers are supposed to look after staffing, training and maintenance, but EMS failed all of those,” he said.
Sharpe said he regularly keeps in touch with current paramedics and has friends that are still working.
“I get calls every week, two or three of them from paramedics who are literally at the end of their rope, there's people struggling every day, they're overworked, they're not treated very well,” Sharpe said.
“You have crews that come to work as emergency paramedics, they end up sitting in the hallways for hours that creates a moral injury. They end up flexing out of their small rural communities and into the city to do calls as they're leaving with transfers or to do calls in another location.”
MORE THAN 80,000 MISSED HOURS
According to another AHS document obtained by CTV News, there were 80,620 vacant hours for shifts from Jan. 1, 2023 to Oct. 27, 2023.
On top of the growing number of vacancies, another issue comes with increasing retirements due to burnout and employees transitioning from full-time to part-time or casual contracts.
Another AHS document shows there were 187 regular full-time EMS jobs lost and downgraded to casual from October 2022 to August 2023.
This marks an increase from 2021 to 2022 when 63 full-time paramedics transitioned to working part-time and 165 switched to flex contracts.
In 2014, just four full-time paramedics in Alberta dropped down to part-time roles, while 20 switched to casual capacity.
Luanne Metz, NDP MLA for Calgary Varsity, is a long-time neurologist and medical researcher who calls these types of shortages an “extreme failure” on the part of Alberta’s UCP government.
“We've been looking at numbers almost as bad as this throughout the whole last year,” she said.
“It really concerns me that there's no progress over two years and the other thing is that we know that our paramedics are getting more and more burned out and so the number of shifts that actually do get picked up is very likely to be falling off because of more and more are cutting back to becoming casual or part time because they can't take the stress of the job anymore.”
Sharpe echoed these comments and pointed to an AHS recommendation of EMS advisory providers last year for private care providers to start moving urgent patients into hospital, which never came to fruition.
“That was supposed to be in place in June, it's now after Christmas and AHS just sent out a memo saying yeah, we're still working on this,” he said.
“You know, there are good people out there, private providers who can start moving non emergency patients from the urgent cares in the small towns to the city right now.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. mother who murdered 8-year-old daughter dies in prison
Lisa Batstone, who was convicted of killing her eight-year-old daughter by smothering her with a plastic bag, has died in prison.
Jeffrey Epstein documents to be released but they aren't a list of clients or co-conspirators
Social media has been rife in recent weeks with posts speculating that a judge is about to release a list of clients or co-conspirators of Jeffrey Epstein, the jet-setting financier who killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
Nearly 1 in 2 Canadians would prefer the next federal election happen before 2025: Nanos survey
Nearly one in two Canadians would prefer the next federal election take place before 2025, according to a recent survey conducted by Nanos Research. When it comes to their preference for the timing of the next national vote, 46 per cent of survey respondents indicated they either wanted the next election to happen as soon as possible, or in 2024.
Russia accidentally bombs own village, vows to rebuild homes
A Russian regional governor said on Wednesday he had ordered the rebuilding of nine houses in a village that was accidentally bombed by one of Russia's own warplanes.
'It's very addictive': Temu hooks shoppers amid concerns about online discount marketplace in Canada
Despite ethical, privacy and environmental concerns, Temu has carved out a visible presence online and sales have been surging.
Canada, allies warn Houthi rebels to stop attacks on shipping vessels in Red Sea
Canada and some of its allies are warning the Houthis that they will bear responsibility for the consequences of their continued attacks on ships in the Red Sea.
Israel's peers warn against displacing Palestinians in Gaza to places like Canada
Countries traditionally aligned with Israel are warning its right-wing government against contemplating a displacement of people who live in the Gaza Strip, as Israeli officials repeatedly suggest Canada could take in Palestinians.
'Human error' led to typos in some of Toronto's new cycle path signs, city says
The City of Toronto says it is working to correct typos found on a couple of new bike path signs installed just last month, including two that misspelled Lake Shore Trail.
Here's what would happen if RSV vaccines were like flu shots
A new U.S. study has found that giving RSV vaccines to two-thirds of people 60 and older would ease the burden on health-care systems and reduce illnesses and deaths.
Edmonton
-
Homeless camp near Bissell Centre next to be torn down by Edmonton officials
City officials and police continued dismantling homeless camps in downtown Edmonton Wednesday morning.
-
NEW
NEW Witness recounts woman's deadly fall from Edmonton city bus
A woman who witnessed a passenger fall from a bus last week said the woman hit her head hard and was unconscious when she went to help her.
-
Edmonton, Calgary first responders compete for the most blood donations
First responders in Edmonton are in a competition with their counterparts in Calgary to see who can donate the most blood.
Vancouver
-
Propane leak at Surrey gas station sparks evacuation
First responders are dealing with a propane leak at a gas station in Surrey’s Port Kells neighbourhood.
-
B.C. mother who murdered 8-year-old daughter dies in prison
Lisa Batstone, who was convicted of killing her eight-year-old daughter by smothering her with a plastic bag, has died in prison.
-
Woman sexually assaulted by stranger while walking in Burnaby, RCMP say
A woman walking on a Burnaby street was sexually assaulted by a stranger over the weekend, according to authorities who are seeking information to advance the investigation.
Atlantic
-
'This has given new life to a lot of the residents': Advocates defend providing electricity to Halifax homeless encampment
Some critics have been grumbling online about a recent arrangement that's brought free power to a homeless encampment in Halifax, but the man who's led the charge to provide electricity says it's a small concession that should be available in every camp.
-
N.B. RCMP investigating Moncton shooting
The Codiac Regional RCMP is investigating an alleged shooting a Moncton, N.B., residence in December
-
UPEI seeks community input on action plan after critical report
The University of Prince Edward Island is seeking community input on the preliminary draft of its action plan.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police cleared of wrongdoing in woman's fatal fall from hotel balcony
British Columbia's police oversight agency has cleared the Victoria Police Department of wrongdoing after a woman fell to her death from the balcony of a James Bay area hotel.
-
Victoria Chinese community seeks buyer for North America's longest-running Chinese business
One hundred and thirty-five years ago, Loy Sing, a Chinese butcher shop, opened its doors in Victoria, serving up barbecued pork, duck and chicken to its customers.
-
B.C. mother who murdered 8-year-old daughter dies in prison
Lisa Batstone, who was convicted of killing her eight-year-old daughter by smothering her with a plastic bag, has died in prison.
Toronto
-
More than 260 Ontario long-term care residents died after getting COVID-19 in last four months
Respiratory virus outbreaks in Ontario’s long-term care homes remains dominated by COVID-19, with nearly 16,000 cases of the virus reported in the last four months.
-
Yonge-Eglinton intersection reopens after years of Crosstown construction
Businesses in Midtown Toronto are breathing a sigh of relief as more than a decade of construction in the heart of the area nears an end.
-
'Human error' led to typos in some of Toronto's new cycle path signs, city says
The City of Toronto says it is working to correct typos found on a couple of new bike path signs installed just last month, including two that misspelled Lake Shore Trail.
Montreal
-
Agreement in principle: 17.4% increase over 5 years for Quebec public workers
The Common Front of Quebec public sector workers has released the wage increase included in the agreement in principle with Quebec. The union group published a press release Wednesday saying it has negotiated wage increases of 17.4 per cent over five years for its 420,000 public sector workers in the province.
-
2 men killed in Montreal alleged hit-and-run identified; suspect to return to court
A Namibian man returning home from church and a second man have been identified as the two people killed in an early morning New Year's Day hit-and-run in Montreal.
-
Montreal food bank devastated after thieves make off with thousands of dollars of goods
A food bank on Montreal's South Shore is reeling after $10,000-worth of goods was stolen from its warehouse.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Police officer assaulted, hit with glass bottle in Lansdowne
The Ottawa Police have arrested a man who allegedly hit an officer with a glass bottle near the Lansdowne LCBO on Tuesday evening.
-
Elderly pedestrian killed by driver in Alta Vista, police seeking witnesses
An elderly pedestrian was killed by the driver of a vehicle in Alta Vista on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Fire destroys home in Nepean, displaces 3 people
A house along Parkglen Drive has been destroyed after catching fire Tuesday afternoon, said Ottawa Fire Services on X.
Kitchener
-
Hydro pole down, road closed following Elmira crash
A crash in Elmira has knocked down a hydro pole and closed a road.
-
Community mourns loss of wife, mother killed in Woodstock, Ont. crash
The family of a Woodstock woman is said to be grateful for community support after the 36-year-old wife and mother who had moved to Canada mere months ago was struck by a vehicle and killed in late December.
-
More than 260 Ontario long-term care residents died after getting COVID-19 in last four months
Respiratory virus outbreaks in Ontario’s long-term care homes remains dominated by COVID-19, with nearly 16,000 cases of the virus reported in the last four months.
Saskatoon
-
32 Sask. students outed as transgender due to Edsby glitch: privacy commissioner
Saskatchewan’s privacy commissioner says 32 students were outed as trans before the start of the school year due to a technical glitch with the online learning platform Edsby.
-
This 'glamping' resort just opened near Saskatoon
A resort offering glamorous camping, known as glamping, is now open at Blackstrap Provincial Park.
-
Viterra may lock out Sask. workers after strike notice
Viterra Canada may consider a lockout if an agreement cannot be reached with Grain and General Services Union (GS) Locals 1 and 2.
Northern Ontario
-
Skater dies after going through the ice near the Sault
A 58-year-old resident of Sault Ste. Marie died early Tuesday afternoon after going through the ice on Trout Lake.
-
Investigation underway after Sudbury suspect Tasered by police dies
More details are emerging following an incident Tuesday in Sudbury in which a 46-year-old man died while in police custody.
-
Smoking in bed leads to residential fire in the Sault
One person was hurt Wednesday morning in Sault Ste. Marie when a fire broke out in a multi-unit building on North Street.
Winnipeg
-
Person dead after fire destroys northern Manitoba home
A person has died after a fire at a home on a northern Manitoba First Nation.
-
Man fatally shot by Winnipeg police was international student, lawyer says
The lawyer assisting the family of a man fatally shot by Winnipeg police on New Year's Eve has confirmed the man's identity.
-
Thieves break into Bear Clan office, steal up to 50 jackets meant for community members
The Bear Clan Patrol has been left disappointed following a series of break-ins dating back to October 2023.
Regina
-
Viterra may lock out Sask. workers after strike notice
Viterra Canada may consider a lockout if an agreement cannot be reached with Grain and General Services Union (GS) Locals 1 and 2.
-
Nutrien fined $200,000 after Sask. worker injured
Nutrien is facing a $200,000 fine after pleading guilty to violating health and safety regulations leading to serious injury of a worker.
-
32 Sask. students outed as transgender due to Edsby glitch: privacy commissioner
Saskatchewan’s privacy commissioner says 32 students were outed as trans before the start of the school year due to a technical glitch with the online learning platform Edsby.