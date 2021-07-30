CALGARY -- Calgary Police Service is renewing calls for help to find a wanted murder suspect while asking for any witnesses to the crime to come forward.

Antoine Joel Gros Ventre Boy, 26, is wanted for second-degree murder in the June 30 stabbing death of Paul March.

March, 62, was walking past James Short Park, located at 115 Fourth Avenue S.W., around 7 p.m. when he heard a fight between a man and a woman.

He confronted the man after hearing the woman tell him to stop hitting her.

"It is believed the suspect then pulled out a knife and threatened the victim. When he turned to run, he tripped and fell onto the bumper of a car stopped in the eastbound curb lane of Fifth Avenue by the Centre Street S.W. intersection," police said in a release.

"The suspect then caught up to the victim and stabbed him. He was transported to hospital, but died on Saturday, July 3."

Gros Ventre Boy is described as being 187 centimetres (6'2") tall, with a slim build. He has black hair and brown eyes and tattoos on his left hand, which include tear drops.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.