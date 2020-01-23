CALGARY -- Over two years after the body of a baby was found lying in a northwest Calgary parking lot, police have made an arrest in the case.

Calgary police say charges of indignity to a human body are pending against an accused person in the case.

Investigators have not released the name of the suspect yet because they have not been formally charged.

Officers were called to an area behind a grocery store at Bowness Road and 79 Street N.W. on Dec. 24, 2017 at about 11:30 p.m.

They said a resident had called them when they discovered the body of a newborn baby girl.

An autopsy determined the child was born about 24 hours before she was left there and had been alive when she was discovered.

Police told the media that the case took a toll on everyone in the community, including the person who found her as well as first responders.