Calgary police arrest suspects in Erlton CTrain stabbing
Calgary police took two people into custody on Tuesday after a stabbing at the Erlton LRT Station.
Officers were called to the southeast CTrain station at around 1:30 a.m.
Police say one man suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers took two people, a man and woman, into custody.
Donald Trump to be arraigned in historic court moment
An extraordinary moment in U.S. history is set to soon unfold in a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday: Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments.
This is how Canadians would spend the proposed grocery rebate
While Canada's recently announced grocery rebate has yet to be implemented, CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of Canadians who say they already know how they would spend the extra money. While some would use the rebate to stock up on items that regularly appear on their grocery lists, others hope to splurge on more expensive foods they wouldn't normally buy.
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
Battle looms between Canadian defence officials, decision-makers after federal budget
A battle is brewing between Canadian defence officials and federal decision-makers as the Trudeau government looks for ways to save billions of dollars over the next few years.
Finland joins NATO, dealing blow to Russia for Ukraine war
Finland joined the NATO military alliance Tuesday, dealing a major blow to Russia with a historic realignment of the continent triggered by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Spring storms impacting parts of Canada with snow, freezing rain, thunderstorms
A Colorado low storm system is expected to bring three different weather patterns to most of eastern Canada over the next few days, with the West Coast and parts of the Prairies seeing a temperature warm-up.
DNA reveals woman was on famed 17th century Swedish warship
A U.S. military laboratory has helped Swedes confirm what was suspected for years: A woman was among those who died on a 17th-century warship that sank on its maiden voyage, the museum that displays the ship said Tuesday.
Fentanyl test strips not enough to prevent most opioid overdose deaths, expert warns
Paper fentanyl test strips are a simple way for people struggling with substance use to determine if fentanyl has been mixed into their drugs, but some advocates say they fail to help the people most at risk of dying from an opioid overdose.
Infertility affects a 'staggering' 1 in 6 people worldwide, WHO says
An estimated 1 in 6 people globally are affected by infertility, according to a new report from the World Health Organization, which emphasizes that the condition is common.
'Brutal, not gentle densification': Windsor Park up in arms over council allowing more development
After hearing from concerned residents, city council approved Monday the rezoning of land in Windsor Park to accommodate a proposed six-storey apartment building with 172 units.
Alberta to announce new measures to boost transit safety, battle violent crime
Alberta's provincial government will be announcing new measures to tackle transit safety and violent crime.
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Easing into a warming trend
If you liked Monday, you'll like today. Edmonton's in for a fairly similar day with a "mix of sun and cloud" and an afternoon high around 3 C.
City, province defend plan to decamp Hastings tents amid pleas for moratorium
B.C.'s premier and Vancouver's mayor are defending a sweeping plan to clear campers who've become entrenched on the sidewalks of the city's Downtown Eastside.
Terrorism charges laid after B.C. bus attack, ISIS named in court documents
A man who allegedly threatened one person with a knife and slashed another person's throat on a bus in B.C. is facing four terrorism charges, according to federal authorities.
'It could have been stopped': Police criticized for not stepping in before violent confrontations at trans rights rally
Vancouver police are facing criticism from both sides over their handling of a transgender rally that descended into chaos, resulting in at least two assault investigations.
Progressive Conservatives win decisive majority in Prince Edward Island
Voters in Prince Edward Island delivered a decisive majority to the incumbent Progressive Conservatives on Monday after an election campaign dominated by debate over health care.
P.E.I. premier King promises 'positive politics' after opposition cut to five seats
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King's decision to go to the polls early paid off with a massive win for his Progressive Conservatives on Monday night.
Gas prices increase in Nova Scotia after interrupter clause invoked
Motorists in Nova Scotia are paying more at the pumps for regular self-serve gasoline Tuesday after the province's Utility and Review Board invoked its interrupter clause.
B.C. to spend billions on plan to build more homes to ease housing crisis
The British Columbia government has introduced a multibillion-dollar plan to construct more homes as quickly as possible in an attempt to build its way out of the housing crisis.
'They're going to multiply': Domestic rabbits discovered in Esquimalt raise concerns
Just ahead of Easter, animal rescue centres on Vancouver Island are overwhelmed with rabbits.
6 new provincial ridings recommended for B.C.
The BC Electoral Boundaries Commission has just released its final report on evolving electoral districts in the province, and has recommended adding six new ridings.
Toronto police recover 'significant portion' of $400,000 cryptocurrency scam
Toronto police have recovered a 'significant portion' of what is alleged to be a $400,000 cryptocurrency scam.
Ontario mayor not concerned about 'tourist trap' label
A newly released report has found that Niagara Falls is Canada’s worst tourist trap, but that city’s mayor isn’t getting too worked up about it.
TTC fares just increased. Here’s how much they now cost
Most Toronto commuters will start paying more for public transit beginning on Monday.
Former Quebec anesthetist charged with manslaughter
A 50-year-old woman who worked as an anesthetist was arrested by police last Thursday for her alleged role in the death of an octogenarian during surgery in Laval more than three years ago. Isabelle Desormeau, 52, was under investigation by the Laval police department (SPL) for some time before her arrest.
Indian police identify family who died crossing illegally into U.S. from Akwesasne
The four Indian nationals whose bodies were among eight pulled from the St. Lawrence River last week had been travelling in Canada on a tourist visa, a police official from their home state said Monday.
Right to work in French: 'Let's keep an eye on the banks,' says Blanchet
The Bloc Québécois says an administrative agreement between Ottawa and Quebec is needed to ensure their compromise on protecting French is respected, particularly by the banks. 'Let's get the banks on the hook,' Bloc leader Yves-François Blanchet wrote in an open letter released Tuesday in which he calls for a 'sustained watch' on the behaviour of 'resistant companies' to ensure they recognize 'the inalienable right to work in French in Quebec.'
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Here's when to expect 'potential ice storm conditions' in Ottawa
Environment Canada is calling for significant freezing rain and ice pellets in Ottawa and the region, with the weather agency forecasting "potential ice storm conditions."
-
NEW THIS MORNING | Carleton University faculty, librarians sign open letter in support of striking workers
More than 170 faculty members and librarians at Carleton University have signed an open letter in solidarity with education workers who are currently on strike.
-
NEW THIS MORNING | Second People's Commission report on 'Freedom Convoy' to be released Tuesday
Another report detailing the effects that the 2022 'Freedom Convoy' had on the residents of Ottawa will be released today.
Fatal crash closes off section of major Kitchener road
A portion of Bridge Street East has been closed off due to a collision.
-
Guelph Police are investigating after more than $3,400 in perfume was taken from a Guelph business.
-
A Cambridge gymnastics club, which has been part of the community for 53 years, is bent out of shape after being locked out of their long-time facility which has been slated for demolition to make way for the expansion of the Preston auditorium.
Saskatoon police investigate parking lot confrontation caught on video
Police are investigating after a video showing a violent altercation between a driver and a parking attendant at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon after the Blades game on Sunday went viral on social media.
-
The highly anticipated wait is over as Zellers is set to open in Saskatoon on Tuesday.
-
The Saskatoon Fire Department answered calls for nearly 22,000 incidents in 2022.
Freezing rain warning across the northeast, travel not recommended
Environment Canada upgraded its weather alerts to warnings in the northeast from Sault Ste. Marie to Mattawa and Parry Sound to Sudbury due to freezing rain saying travel is not recommended.
-
-
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
Manitoba's Crown-owned auto insurer to undergo review after costs, staff rise
The Manitoba government is ordering an external review of its automobile insurance Crown corporation, where costs and staffing levels have risen.
Crash on icy road leaves Winnipeg man dead
A Winnipeg man is dead after both he and another driver lost control on the ice-covered surface of a Manitoba highway on Monday
Masking in Sask. health facilities to revert back to pre-pandemic rules, province says
According to the Government of Saskatchewan, a change in policy is coming for mask mandates in the province's health care facilities.
'A rambunctious kid': Murder trial hears Regina mother explain son's injuries in police interview
Chelsea Whitby detailed the numerous ways her 18-month-old son, Emerson, got hurt while in her care, during a child protection interview with police one week before the boy died.
Saskatoon police investigate parking lot confrontation caught on video
Police are investigating after a video showing a violent altercation between a driver and a parking attendant at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon after the Blades game on Sunday went viral on social media.