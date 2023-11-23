CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary police block off scene at northeast shopping mall

    Police have blocked off a scene in a parking lot near Sunridge Mall and EMS treated at least one person following an unknown incident.

    Officers were called to the area, outside the Superstore in the 3500 block of 20 Avenue N.E. at about 9:30 p.m.

    Calgary police say they spoke to a person in the area who claimed they'd heard gunshots, but an investigation hasn't found any casings or bullet holes.

    Officials told CTV News there was a report of a fight between the occupants of two vehicles, but had nothing further to add.

    EMS also responded to the scene, but no one needed to be taken to hospital.

