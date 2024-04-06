CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary police investigate assault at Market Mall

    Calgary police cruisers can be seen in this undated file photo. (File) Calgary police cruisers can be seen in this undated file photo. (File)
    Share

    Police arrested three youths following reports of an assault at Market Mall Saturday afternoon.

    The victim was in the mall’s food court at around 2:45 p.m. when three teens allegedly assaulted him.

    At the time, the victim believed they had a firearm.

    Police found the youths at a nearby bus shelter and seized a can of bear spray from one of them.

    The youths, aged 14 to 15, are in police custody.

    There is no active threat to the public and the police investigation is ongoing.

    If you have any information about this incident you can call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News