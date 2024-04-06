Calgary police investigate assault at Market Mall

Police arrested three youths following reports of an assault at Market Mall Saturday afternoon.

The victim was in the mall’s food court at around 2:45 p.m. when three teens allegedly assaulted him.

At the time, the victim believed they had a firearm.

Police found the youths at a nearby bus shelter and seized a can of bear spray from one of them.

The youths, aged 14 to 15, are in police custody.

There is no active threat to the public and the police investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident you can call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.