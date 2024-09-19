Calgary police investigate sexual assault of girl at Fish Creek Park

Calgary police are investigating the sexual assault of a young girl in Fish Creek Park.

Investigators say the assault happened in an area within the park called the Ice Caves, a popular swimming area, between 8 and 9 p.m. on Aug. 1.

The victim said she was swimming in the water when she was approached by an unknown man who sexually assaulted her.

At the time, the girl's mother was sitting on the bank of the creek with other families and their children.

"As the victim and her mother were leaving the swimming area, the victim disclosed the sexual assault to her mother, who immediately contacted police and reported the incident," police said in a Thursday news release.

Police say they have identified a suspect but are looking for more information from the public in hopes of "furthering the investigation."

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-30s, and police say it's believed he " frequents the Ice Caves," as the victim and her mother say they had seen him at the location multiple times in July and August.

"Police have safety measures in place to ensure no other children are victimized while the investigation continues," said a release.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call police at. 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.