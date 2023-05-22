Calgary police locate, capture suspect in downtown bus shooting
A man wanted in connection with a brazen daytime shooting on a crowded bus in downtown Calgary has been arrested.
Police said Sunday afternoon that Theoran Yellowoldwoman was taken into custody without incident.
The 28-year-old faces six charges, including:
- Aggravated assault;
- Knowledge of an unauthorized possession of a firearm;
- Careless use of a firearm;
- Possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order (x2); and
- Breach of a probation order.
Yellowoldwoman is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
Police have previously said the shooting happened during an altercation between several individuals.
It's believed the bus was in motion when the fight broke out at roughly 11:40 a.m. on April 12, and that all involved were known to each other.
The driver stopped the bus in front of the Central Library on Third Street S.E.
Bystanders rushed to help the victim while others believed to be involved in the altercation fled.
In the aftermath, police took two people into custody.
Police have said they were questioned and released, and are now believed to be witnesses.
At last update, the shooting victim was still in hospital, in critical condition.
