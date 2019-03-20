

CTV Calgary Staff





The Calgary Police Service recently seized a number of unusual items from a home during a drug investigation and are attempting to reunite the suspect stolen items with their owner.

The seized items included a replica cannon, framed pistols, stamp collections, coin collections, guitars, snowboards, and mountain bikes.

Police officials say the owners have yet to come forward and it’s suspected the items may have been stolen from a rural area.

The CPS is considering adopting a new approach on social media to raise awareness for stolen items that remain with the police.

“We’re thinking of a ‘Friday Finds’ theme that we might start running on our social media accounts to start highlighting some of these unique exhibits or things we’ve had in our possession for a while and might be coming up on that timeline where they’re going to end up at either auction or destruction,” explained Cst. Jeremy Shaw, a digital communications officer with the CPS.

Anyone who has been the victim of property theft, including the owner of the replica cannon, is encouraged to contact police.