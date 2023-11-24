Calgary police officer who avoided jail time over prisoner assault dismissed

A Calgary police officer who was found guilty of assault causing bodily harm in connection with a 2017 arrest has been fired, officials said Friday.

Const. Alex Dunn was found guilty in 2020 for assaulting Dalia Kafi, a woman who had been arrested for allegedly breaking her curfew.

Dunn had brought Kafi, who was handcuffed, to the police station in 2017 and a security camera inside the building captured him throwing her to the ground.

A court hearing earlier this year said Kafi was injured when her face struck the floor.

Kafi died of a drug overdose in 2021, but the court found Dunn guilty of assaulting her and sentenced him to a month in jail followed by six months' probation.

However, the judge said Dunn could serve his sentence intermittently because he "has lived by society's values, not reoffending."

"From that, we can conclude that Mr. Dunn presents no risk to the public," said Court of King's Bench Justice Nancy Dilts in the July proceedings.

The Calgary Police Service told CTV News on Friday that Dunn is out of a job following a disciplinary hearing in August.

"The presiding officer overseeing the disciplinary proceedings for Const. Alex Dunn found the misconduct under the Police Act of two counts of discreditable conduct was sustained," CPS said in a statement.

"On Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, the presiding officer rendered his penalty decision, ordering that Const. Dunn be dismissed from CPS."

He has the right to appeal the decision to the Law Enforcement Review Board.

CPS said Dunn is relieved without pay until the dismissal's appeal period has expired or an appeal has been concluded.

(With files from the Canadian Press)