Calgary police release sketch of man found dead in tent last summer

Calgary police have released a composite sketch of a man found dead last year with the hope that someone might be able to identity him.

The man's body was discovered in a tent in the area of 32 Avenue N.E. and Burroughs Manor N.E. in August 2022.

Though an autopsy determined his death isn't criminal in nature, police haven't been able to determine who he is and thus haven't yet been able to tell his family members about his passing.

Police describe the man as being of Asian descent, between 40 and 50 years old, approximately 135 pounds (61 kilograms) and 5'6" tall (168 centimetres) with long white and grey hair as well as a goatee.

Investigators also located a laptop and paperwork in the tent that had content related to betting on horse races, and a potential alias of Thanh Nguyen.

“By releasing this sketch, we hope someone out there will be able to provide us his name, so that we can bring answers to his family who are out there not knowing what has happened to him,” said Staff Sgt. Brad Moore.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.