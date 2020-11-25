CALGARY -- Calgary police are asking for help to identify a suspect in a sexual assault that happened in September near 17th Avenue S.W.

A woman was walking in the area of 19th Avenue and Fifth Street S.W. just after midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 15 when a man approached her.

Police say the man grabbed the woman and held on to her while touching her sexually.

The woman was able to break free and run away and the man was last seen walking northbound toward 17th Avenue S.W.

A composite sketch of a suspect has been released by investigators.

The suspect is described as being:

Black;

Between 20 and 30-years-old, and;

172 to 182 centimetres (5-8 to 6-0 ft.) tall.

He had a slim build, short hair and was clean shaven, with a strong jawline and high cheek bones. He was described as being dressed business casual, wearing a dress shirt and black leather jacket with dark jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.