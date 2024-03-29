Calgary police searching for man missing from Penbrooke Meadows for more than a week

The Calgary Police Service is asking for help finding a man who was last seen well over a week ago in Penbrooke Meadows.

In a Friday news release, police said Tru, 41, was last seen leaving his home in the 5000 block of First Avenue S.E. on March 18.

He has not returned home and his family and police are worried about his well-being.

Tru is described as 5’7” tall (170 centimetres), weighing 130 pounds (58 kilograms), with a medium build, short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing glasses, a black winter jacket, blue jeans and tan boots while riding an electric scooter. Police said Tru also goes by the name Shane.

Anyone with information about Tru’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers, by calling 1-800-222-8477, online or through the P3 Tips app.