Calgary police seek dashcam footage, witnesses to Glenmore Trail shooting

CALGARY -

Calgary police are investigating a shooting on Glenmore Trail on Sunday that involved two vehicles.

Police said gunfire erupted near Macleod Trail S.E. at around 6:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a grey Honda Civic at the scene.

Police said the driver of the Civic, a man in his 20s, had been shot multiple times. He was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

The second vehicle involved is believed to be a silver sedan, police said.

Police are asking anyone who happened to witnessed the shooting or has dashcam footage of it to contact them by calling the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.