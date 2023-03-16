Calgary police seek driver in hit-and-run that left woman injured

Police are looking for a driver who left the scene after striking a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk Thursday morning.

Calgary police told CTV News that a woman in her early 40s was crossing at the intersection of 17 Avenue and 28 Street S.E. at 9:25 a.m. when she was hit by a vehicle.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police are looking for a driver, who did not stop at the scene.

There are no details on the vehicle involved, but the investigation is ongoing.