CALGARY -- Investigators are looking to learn more about a truck they say is connected to a suspicious death that occurred on Friday.

Calgary police say a man in his 30s was found dead near the 2600 block of 38 Street N.E. on June 25.

A day later, officials say a dark blue GMC Sierra truck, with Alberta licence plate CJD 8152 was recovered in Dover. It's believed the vehicle is connected to the incident, but investigators need to know more about where the truck was before and after the death.

Anyone who saw the truck between 6 a.m., Friday, June 25, 2021 and 6 a.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021, is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service homicide tip line at 403-428-8877.

They may also call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: ‘P3'