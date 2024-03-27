Calgary Police Service files lawsuit against former HR director

The Calgary Police Service is suing its former human resources director after she breached the conditions of her resignation proposal by divulging information that was "harmful to the interests" of the service.

The lawsuit, filed with the Court of King's Bench on March 20, was issued by Chief Const. Mark Neufeld against Angela Whitney, a Calgary woman who served as the CPS' human resourced director for approximately two years, beginning in 2019.

According to the statement of claim, obtained by CTV News, Whitney told the CPS she would be resigning from her position amid a medical leave of absence.

At that time, the CPS proposed she agree to "standard confidentiality and non-disparagement clauses" given that she "had access to certain confidential and proprietary information belonging to the CPS."

The court document stated that meant she would not be able to make any public statement, either by social media or any other method, to "slander, defame or disparage" the CPS.

The agreement also meant Whitney would not be able to file any complaints, actions, claims, appeals or any other legal action against the CPS.

"In addition to her obligations under the Resignation Proposal and Agreement, as HR professional, Ms. Whitney owed the CPS common law duties to keep confidential all HR matters learned in the course of her employment," the document said.

Approximately three years later, on Feb. 8, the statement of claim said Whitney broke the terms of the agreement.

"Ms. Whitney began consistently posting on social media platforms including "X" (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn, numerous inappropriate posts about the CPS (and) its employees."

Some of the comments included allegations that Whitney's job had been given to an underqualified subordinate, claims of sexual abuse against female members and accounts of the CPS threatening her with "cease and desist" letters if she did not stop posting information online.

"Ms. Whitney also made repeated reference in her posts to threatening to release further confidential information about the CPS and its employees," the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit says all of the comments Whitney made on social media were in breach of her resignation agreement and "will have a chilling effect on employees' willingness to trust and participate in HR processes moving forward, thereby interfering with the CPS' ability to continue to modernize its HR processes."

On top of the statements she made on social media, Whitney was also interviewed by a Calgary news organization about her allegations of harassment, bullying and discrimination within the CPS.

"There was just really pervasive behaviours, a lot of harassment, a lot of bullying, sexual harassment and really discriminatory behaviour towards constables," she said during the interview.

Whitney added that a number of officers were fired for issues such as ageism, sexism, discriminatory behaviour, bullying and misuse of computer systems under her watch.

The lawsuit says the CPS first sent Whitney a letter requesting her to remove the comments made in breach of the agreement on Feb. 20.

Whitney continued with the comments, including statements that falsely suggested the resignation agreement she signed was an "NDA" that was "forced upon her."

CPS lawyers sent Whitney a second demand letter, ordering her to remove all of the breaching comments by Feb. 29.

"Notwithstanding the Second Demand Letter, the Breaching Comments have not been removed and Ms. Whitney continues to make inappropriate posts about the CPS and its employees.

"In fact, as set out above, subsequent to the First and Second Demand Letters, Ms. Whitney has continued making further Breaching Comments and attempting to disseminate the Breaching Comments to wider audiences by reposting those comments and tagging third parties, including media and public officials."

The lawsuit seeks all of the comments to be removed from social media platforms and all media coverage as well as a permanent injunction against Whitney, barring her from "making any further inappropriate posts or interviews in breach of the agreement."

No statement of defence has been filed by Whitney and CTV News is attempting to reach her for comment.

The lawsuit has not been tested in court.