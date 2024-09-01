CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary Pride Parade gets underway Sunday morning at 11 a.m.

    The Calgary Pride Parade starts at 11 a.m. Sunday. The route will make its way along 9th Avenue starting at The Confluence, before ending at the 5th S.W. (Photo: X) The Calgary Pride Parade starts at 11 a.m. Sunday. The route will make its way along 9th Avenue starting at The Confluence, before ending at the 5th S.W. (Photo: X)
    The Calgary Pride gets underway at 11 a.m. on Sunday. in downtown Calgary.

    The route will make its way along Ninth Avenue starting at The Confluence, before ending at the Fifth S.W.

    The parade will cause traffic disruptions and is expected to wrap up around 12 p.m.

    Calgary Transit advised of multiple bus detours Sunday morning as well, including Routes 1,3,6,7, 10, 13, 17, 22, 24, 66, 90,101, 300 (Airport), 301, 302, Max Yellw, Max Purple and 449.

    Also, the Red Line between Sunnyside and Brentwood stations is closed for maintenance work and will be replaced by shuttles.

    For more information on bus detours, go here.

    For more details check out the Pride website here.  

    There's also a festival taking place in Prince's Island Park until 10 p.m. Sunday night.

    This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day.

