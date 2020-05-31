CALGARY -- Calgarians are expected to come together for a rally Sunday afternoon in support of ongoing anti-racism protests in the United States.

The group, which calls itself Rise Up Against Racism, is scheduled to meet in Fish Creek Provincial Park.

"Please come ... with signs ... in support of George Floyd and every other human being who has ever been or will be a victim of racism, including our First Nations peoples," the group's Facebook page reads.

The organizers go on to say that the demonstration will consist of speakers, music and performances.

In order to comply with COVID-19 regulations, officials say they'll break off into smaller groups if more than 50 people arrive to participate.

Floyd, 46, died on May 25 following his arrest by Minneapolis police. Widespread protests broke out after a video, showing one of the arresting officers kneeling on his neck, was shared online.

The unrest that first began in Minnesota have since spread across the United States and caused an untold amount of property damage.

The four officers involved in the arrest were fired. One of them, Derek Chauvin, was arrested Friday and charged with Floyd's murder.

The Calgary demonstration is expected to begin at 2 p.m.

(With files from CTVNews.ca)